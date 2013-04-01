HTC launches Desire P with dual-core CPU, 4.3-inch display
Soon after getting leaked online, HTC’s Desire P has been officially unveiled today. The Taiwanese manufacturer HTC has launched the smartphone in its home-market with telco Chunghwa Telecom.
There is no word on the broader availability and it may never get to another country. Packing the mid-range specifications, the HTC Desire P seems like a variant of company’s earlier released One SV smartphone without 4G LTE support.
HTC Desire P features 4.3-inch WVGA display, 1GHz dual-core Qualcomm MSM8225 processor, 768MB RAM and 4GB of internal storage. There is no word on the Android version in the smartphone, but we can expect to see Jelly Bean, as there is no point in launching an Ice Cream Sandwich-powered phone .
Other features of HTC Desire P include microSD card slot, 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth and 1620 mAh battery.
HTC has priced the Desire Pat $365 (approx.) and the phone will go on sale in the coming days. There is still no word on Desire Q smartphone, which was leaked along with Desire P few days ago.
HTC Desire P key features:
- Dimensions: 129.74 x 67.9 x 10.7mm, 136 grams
- 4.3-inch Super LCD 2 display with 800x480p resolution
- 1GHz dual-core Qualcomm processor
- 1620 mAh battery
- 8MP rear camera
- Android with HTC Sense
via | source
looks are great as always but only 768mb ram at 20075rs..
Hi, any idea when it will come to india?