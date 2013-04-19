HTC launches mid-range Desire L in Taiwan
HTC has listed yet another mid-range Android smartphone on its Taiwan website today. Dubbed as Desire L, the phone joins the company’s growing portfolio of Android devices in its home market. Looks like, HTC is following the Samsung strategy of flooding the market in the country.
HTC Desire L has nothing very special, but it is decent enough for those who don’t want to spend too much money on their phone purchase.
The phone runs on Android (version unknown right now) and is powered by 1 GHz dual-core processor. HTC Desire L also comes with 4.3-inch Super LCD2 WVGA display, 1GB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage and microSD card slot.
It also packs 5-megapixels rear camera, Beats audio, and 1800 mAh battery. The phone will probably go on sale via one of the Taiwanese telecom operators in the coming days.
We don’t expect it to appear in India, Europe or North America. It might be launched in China on a later date, but nothing is official right now.
- Dimensions: 128 x 66.9 x 8.9mm, weight : 118 grams
- 4.3-inch Super LCD2 touch screen with WVGA (480 x 800) resolution
- 1 GHz dual-core
- Android with HTC Sense
- 4GB storage
- Expansion slot: micro SD ™ memory card
- RAM: 1GB
- 900/2100 MHz
- 900/1800/1900 MHz
- Built-in GPS and GLONASS antenna
- Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer (Accelerometer)
- 3.5 mm stereo headphone jack
- Bluetooth 4.0
- Wi-Fi, micro-USB 2.0 (5-pin) port
- 5 megapixel rear autofocus camera with LED flash [F2.0 aperture and 28mm wide-angle lens]
- Beats Audio
- Capacity: 1800 mAh
To remind you, HTC has also recently launched Desire P and Desire Q smartphones in Taiwan.