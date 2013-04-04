Samsung to set-up 1,400 in-store experience shops in US ahead of Galaxy S4 debut
Samsung is gearing up in every possible way to take on Apple this year in US with Galaxy S 4. Company just announced that it has partnered with US retailer Best Buy to set-up experience shops in 1,400 Best Buy stores across the country. All these shops will begin functioning by early-Summer and at least 900 of them are going to open by early-May.
“Samsung has been delivering the latest innovation across the consumer electronics category for some time,” said Dale Sohn, president of Samsung Telecommunications America. “With the Samsung Experience Shops, we are ensuring consumers get the most of that innovation by learning how to leverage their mobile devices across our ecosystem of consumer electronics.”
Consumers will be able experience Samsung’s full range of mobile products including smartphones, tablets, laptops, connected cameras and accessories at these shops.
Select Samsung Experience Shop will have dedicated Samsung consultants to assist the consumers in their purchase, understanding their device and supporting them throughout the lifecycle of their product. They will also assist with product demonstrations, basic product services, Samsung account set up, warranty registration and post purchase support.
In addition to the brick and mortar store presence, Samsung will also have an experience zone on the Best Buy website – www.bestbuy.com/samsungexperienceshop.