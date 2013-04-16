Sony sold 4.6 million Xperia Z phones in 40 days: Analysts
Reports are coming in quoting some unnamed analysts that Sony might have sold 4.6 million units of the Xperia Z smartphone in just40 days of launch. If true, it is an impressive feat for the company that is just trying to get in the game after years of lagging behind.
Sony Xperia Z is the first smartphone to go on sale that was made solely by Sony Mobile, since the split with Ericsson and looks like, it worked.
The early launch of Xperia Z has gone in favour of this flagship phone from the Japanese manufacturer, as most of the markets are still waiting for HTC One and Galaxy S 4 – the main competitors to the Sony phone – and Xperia Z is already selling in most markets globally.
To remind you, Sony Xperia Z was originally showcased at CES this year, but the actual global availability started in March itself. The phone runs on Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and is powered by Snapdragon S4 Pro processor. The phone also packs a 1080p 5-inch display along with 2GB of RAM.
Sony Xperia Z is also water and dust resistant and sports glass front and back, which gives it a very premium look.
