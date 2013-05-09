Bluestacks takes on OUYA with GamePop game console
Bluestacks, better known for its Android app player for Windows and OS X, is jumping in the casual gaming console segment with its GamePop console and subscription service combo.
The GamePop game console hardware includes the console and controller, which consumers can grab for free with one year of subscription this month, after which the hardware is likely to cost around $100 (the final pricing is yet to be decided).
If you are wondering about the cost of subscription, it is $6.99 per month or $83.88 annually. This subscription gets you access to hundreds of paid games on the console.
“Mobile gaming has been taking off the past few years. BlueStacks’ vision is to bring that same experience to bigger screens,” said BlueStacks CEO, Rosen Sharma. The all-you-can-eat pricing model for GamePop lets users enjoy a much broader range of games, just as you can watch more movies with Netflix versus the pay-as-you-go model Blockbuster employed.”
Suddenly, the casual gaming console market has so many players including NVIDIA Shield, OUYA and GameStick. With every single one of them waiting for ship to the retail consumers, the market is still open for everyone and if Bluestacks GamePop (taking pre-orders right now) reaches consumers soon, it can easily carve out a place for itself thanks to subscription model.
The technical details about the GamePop are still a mystery; however we do know that it packs a ARM chip at core and runs on Android 4.2. So, you should be able to run almost every Android game on the device.
According to a press release issued by the company, BlueStacks has also partnered with several top game developers for the new platform, including Glu Mobile, Halfbrick, and OutFit7 – makers of the popular Talking Tom series.
If you are interested in GamePop, check out more about the console and the pre-order at the official site.