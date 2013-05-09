Google Translate, Earth and I/O apps get updates, bunch of changes in tow
Google has released updates for Earth, Translate and I/O Android apps earlier today. These updates bring a host of changes to these applications and add new functionality. Google I/O especially has been updated to support the event for this year and adds quite a few goodies.
Google Translate
Talking about Google Translate first, the app now supports translation via camera-input for 16 more languages: Bulgarian, Catalan, Danish, Estonian, Finnish, Croatian, Hungarian, Indonesian, Icelandic, Lithuanian, Latvian, Norwegian, Romanian, Slovak, Slovenian, and Swedish.
The application now also allows you to sync the quick access translation phrases across Android devices.
Google Translate v2.7 Change-log:
- Save your favorite translations and sync them across devices
- More languages for camera input
Google Earth
The new update to Google Earth app adds the street view support as well as brings improved interface.
Google Earth v7.1.1 change-log
- Google Maps Street View: With Street View, you can explore the world at street level.
- Improved directions/search: Updated directions let you can visualize transit, walk, bike and drive directions in 3D while update search result list will let you browse search results quickly.
- Improved interface: Easily browse and enable different layers through use of new left hand panel
Google I/O
Lastly, Google I/O app now is finally ready for year 2013 event. The app update also brings a host of new features including a lock-screen widget.
Google I/O 2013 1.0.1 change-log
- Scan attendee badges via NFC
- Schedule changes are immediately synchronized between devices
- Lock screen widget for viewing your agenda on the go
- Vector-based maps with session info
- Dedicated HDMI video output for livestreams
- Automatic WiFi setup for attendees
- Off-site attendee mode for livestream-only viewers
- Use Google+ for login
- Support for viewing Office Hours sessions
- Improved support for devices with RTL locales
