Google Translate, Earth and I/O apps get updates, bunch of changes in tow

By May 9, 2013 Applications 2 Comments

Google TranslateGoogle has released updates for Earth, Translate and I/O Android apps earlier today. These updates bring a host of changes to these applications and add new functionality. Google I/O especially has been updated to support the event for this year and adds quite a few goodies.

Google Translate

Talking about Google Translate first, the app now supports translation via camera-input for 16 more languages: Bulgarian, Catalan, Danish, Estonian, Finnish, Croatian, Hungarian, Indonesian, Icelandic, Lithuanian, Latvian, Norwegian, Romanian, Slovak, Slovenian, and Swedish.

The application now also allows you to sync the quick access translation phrases across Android devices.

Google Translate v2.7 Change-log:

  • Save your favorite translations and sync them across devices
  • More languages for camera input

Download from Google Play

Google Earth

The new update to Google Earth app adds the street view support as well as brings improved interface.

Google Earth v7.1.1 change-log

  • Google Maps Street View: With Street View, you can explore the world at street level.
  • Improved directions/search: Updated directions let you can visualize transit, walk, bike and drive directions in 3D while update search result list will let you browse search results quickly.
  • Improved interface: Easily browse and enable different layers through use of new left hand panel

Download from Google Play

Google I/O

Lastly, Google I/O app now is finally ready for year 2013 event. The app update also brings a host of new features including a lock-screen widget.

Google I/O 2013 1.0.1 change-log

  • Scan attendee badges via NFC
  • Schedule changes are immediately synchronized between devices
  • Lock screen widget for viewing your agenda on the go
  • Vector-based maps with session info
  • Dedicated HDMI video output for livestreams
  • Automatic WiFi setup for attendees
  • Off-site attendee mode for livestream-only viewers
  • Use Google+ for login
  • Support for viewing Office Hours sessions
  • Improved support for devices with RTL locales

Download from Google Play

2 Comments

  1. Harsha Aithal

    I installed the I/O app but didnt see any Android sessions.. ?? no Android announcements this time ??

    Reply
    • Gaurav Shukla

      @Harsha There are around 15-20 Android related sessions.. check out on the I/O website..

      Reply

