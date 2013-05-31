More reports confirm presence of Intel chip in Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 10.1
Might be announced at Computex 2013 next week
After a bunch of confirmations from different sites, Reuters and Korea Times are now reporting that they have also learnt various sources that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab 3 10.1 tablet packs Intel’s dual-core Clover Trail+ processor.
Reuters adds:
Samsung has chosen Intel’s Clover Trail+ mobile chip for at least one version of its Galaxy Tab 3 10.1, which competes with Apple Inc’s iPad, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the specifications have not been announced.
Korea Times adds:
“This is a win-win deal for both sides. Intel, which is trying to cut its heavy reliance on PC business, offered better pricing for Samsung that is shifting its focus toward tablets following its huge success in smartphones,” a Samsung research staff at one of its local factories on Thursday.
The first reports about an Intel-powered Samsung tablet appeared when a benchmark listing showing Intel processor in Tab 3 10.1 was spotted online. After that Tech Hive and Venture Beat also confirmed about the presence of Intel processor and the latest reports remove any and all doubts about this major victory for Intel.
The report in Korea Times also noted that Intel has a team of over 50 engineers working in Korea on Samsung related projects to help Samsung prepare customized chips for its products.
Samsung is by far the biggest Android device maker and if Intel is able to get Samsung’s trust, it will really be a huge boost for Intel’s smartphone dreams. After Asus and Lenovo, Samsung is third major Android device manufacturer to start using Intel chips in its Android products.
Korea Times further adds that we might see the announcement of Galaxy Tab 3 10.1 at Computex next week.
In related news, Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 10.1 has already passed FCC certification, further confirming the impending arrival of this tablet.
According to previous reports, Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 10.1 will come with the following specifications
- 10.1-inch 1280x800p resolution display
- Intel Clover Trail+ dual-core processor
- 1GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, microSD card slot
- Android 4.2.2
- 3MP rear camera, 1.3MP front camera
- Wi-Fi a / b / g / n, Bluetooth 4.0 LE support
- 6800 mAh battery