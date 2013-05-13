Oppo Find 5 now available in India, starting INR 27,445 (Update: Unofficial availability)
Chinese electronics maker Oppo Digital has
entered the Indian market (check update below) via AndroidGuruz recently. For those of the unaware of AndroidGuruz, it is a start-up which is helping a consortium of 45 Chinese phone makers release their Android products in India under one roof. Several of the Chinese players have already released their devices via this start-up cum retailer and Oppo Digital is the latest to join the list.
The retailer is now selling the 16GB and 32GB versions of its Find 5 (White) Android smartphone for INR 27,445 and INR 31,259 respectively; however the Black version does not seem to be available right now. We also faced some problems with the AndroidGuruz website while trying to place an order for Oppo Find 5, although the device was shown in stock, we were not able to add it to cart.
The Oppo Find 5 pricing in India is at par with the International version sold on Oppo’s website (which also ships to India).
Oppo Find 5 features 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro processor, 5-inch 1080p full HD display, NFC, HSPA+ 42Mbps, and Android 4.1. The phone also packs 2500 mAh battery, 13MP rear camera, 1.9MP front camera, and 2GB of RAM.
Update: Oppo has reached out to a few websites in India and noted that AndroidGuruz is not an official distributor of the Oppo Find 5 smartphone and it will investigate how the company is selling the phone in the country. This means that this is an unofficial availability of the phone and AndroidGuruz is most likely importing the units in India and then selling them, so Oppo won’t be officially providing any support for such units. If you want to buy Oppo Find 5, your best bet is their official store, where the company sells international unlocked versions with free shipping to most countries around the globe including India. You will just have to pay for the customs and other taxes apart from the phone cost.
That’s the phone man. Finally a great device in India. Will check for the final pricing or the customs charges and all which may apply to this. Price is EX TAX.
Problem is without after sales support its difficult to spend Rs 30K on this phone just because it has good specs.
You can get Sony Xperia ZL which has same specs as this phone (5 inch 1080p HD, S4 pro, 2 GB RAM) with Sony India warranty on ebay for the same price as 32 GB version.
Completely Misleading Article!?
How can the Oppo Find 5 show in stock on the http://www.androidguruz.com website? I have been regularly checking this website for the last 2 months and all it shows is “Coming Soon”!? So, as claimed by your articles title – where then is the Oppo Find 5 available in India? Also as mentioned in your article – “Several of the Chinese players have already released their devices via this start-up cum retailer and Oppo Digital is the latest to join the list.” Which models have been released as yet? UMI & Zopo? Not one handset has been shipped as yet nor have our bookings & payments been acknowledged.
Thank you indeed for the correction & update.
Response from Androidguruz: We have still not been given a certificate for India market, however we can sell on our androidguruz website!!! Our arrangement is official approved for online sales in India, will start retail sales in 1 month, tech support and service warranty will be given, please note the prices of oppo are internationally same !!!!
I have been checking on every website possible. But it looks like Oppo Find 5 (not find 5 mini) will not be available in India. Find 5 Mini is already available in retail stores for 19,000 or so but the specifications are not satisfactory.
What we need is a 5 incher with decent performance and specs like the original Find 5
Even if they release Find 7 in India, 5.5 inch phone is a little too bulky
Do you know for sure if this is the original Find 5? Will they ever release Find 5 in India, if so when?
