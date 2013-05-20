Sony Xperia UL official, to go on sale in Japan on May 25
Sony’s rumoured Xperia UL smartphone is official. The phone will first go on sale via Japanese telecom operator KDDI beginning May 25, but there is no word on the international release.
Sony Xperia UL features 5-inch 1080p full HD display, 1.5GHz Snapdragon S4 Pro quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM. The phone also comes with Android 4.1 and 16GB of on-board storage. In addition, the smartphone comes with a dedicated camera button, NFC and Infrared.
Xperia UL is also dust and water proof and will be sold in Pink, White and Black colours. It will join the recently announced Xperia A smartphone, which is also supposed to on sale in Japan first but via NTT Docomo.
The pricing of the phone still remains a mystery but we will know very soon.
Sony Xperia UL key specifications
- Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean)
- Size: 135mm × 71mm × 10.5mm, weight 145g
- 5.0inch display with 1,920×1,080p (Full HD) resolution, mobile BRAVIA engine 2
- Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 APQ8064 1.5GHz (quad-core) processor with Adreno 320 GPU
- 2GB of RAM, 16GB built-in storage, microSD / microSDHC / Micro SDHX (up to 64GB)
- 13.1MP rear camera with AF support and LED flash, 0.3MP front camera
- Wi-Fi a / b / g / n, Bluetooth v4.0, NFC (FeliCa + TypeA / B), Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA (DTCP-IP support), infrared communication (IrDA)
- 3.5mm audio jack, Micro USB (MHL compatible)
- Sensors: Accelerator, light, proximity, digital compass, gyro, GPS / A-GPS support
- 2,300 mAh (replaceable) battery
Source: KDDI