Android 4.3 ROM for Samsung Galaxy S4 Google Play edition leaked online
Now available for flashing on Samsung Galaxy S4 GT-I9505
Google might not have officially announced Android 4.3 until now but the likes of Samsung already have access to the source code of this Android version. The company is reportedly in process of porting Android 4.3 to the Samsung Galaxy S4 Google Play Edition and one of the pre-release versions of Android 4.3 ROMs for SGS4 GPE has leaked online.
This leaked ROM seems to be quite functional and has already been ported to the Snapdragon 600 version of Galaxy S4, which is pretty much same as the Galaxy S4 Google Play Edition.
Available now for download at SamMobile site, it can be flashed using a custom recovery like CWM or TWRP on GT-I9505. As we don’t have access to a GT-I9505, we could not try out the ROM but from what we can see in the screenshots posted by SamMobile, there is hardly any difference between Android 4.2.2 and Android 4.3.
The new camera app, which was already seen in Google Play editions, is available and apart from that all other changes seems to be under the hood (if there are any).
Android 4.3 Samsung Galaxy S4 Google Play Edition ROM details:
- Build ID: JWR66N
- PDA: I9505GUEUBMFP
- CSC: I9505GXARBMFP
- Build Date: 26 June 2013
- Changelist: 968842
PS: Don’t try installing it on Samsung Galaxy S4 Exynos version GT-I9500, it won’t work and might brick your phone.