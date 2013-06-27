Lenovo K900 with Intel Inside now available in India
Lenovo’s Android phablet K900 is now available via the company’s official e-store in the country. The company is also running a promotion for a limited period and giving the phone for just INR 28,999 (instead of INR 32,999) after INR 4,000 discount (use coupon code K900ISHERE).
Originally announced for the Indian market earlier this month, the phone will be widely available next month but the company has already started selling it from its e-store.
Lenovo K900 is the first Intel Clover Trail+ powered smartphone to be released in the country as well as globally. It features a 5.5-inch IPS display with 1920x1080p full HD resolution, Android 4.2, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, out of which only 10.24GB is user accessible.
Lenovo K900 key specifications
- Android 4.2
- 5.5-inch 1080p display with Gorilla Glass 2
- 13MP F1.8 rear camera with dual LED flash
- Front camera with an 88-degree super wide viewing angle
- 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage
- 2GHz Intel Atom Z2580 dual-core processor
- 157X78X6.9mm, 162 grams
- 2500 mAh battery
Lenovo A390 also available via online retailers
In related news, Lenovo’s A390 entry-level Android phone, which was launched alongside K900, is also available via online retail stores like Infibeam & Indiatimes as well via Lenovo e-store.
The phone is being sold around INR 7,599, while the official e-store is selling it at MRP of INR 8,689.
Lenovo A390 features Android 4.0, MTK 6577 1GHz Dual-core processor, 512MB of RAM, 4-inch IPS display and Android 4.0.
