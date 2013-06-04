Sony announces Xperia M & Xperia M dual, available in Q3, 2013
Sony has announced new Xperia M Android smartphone today. Part of the company’s Xperia smartphone line-up, it will join the already available Xperia miro and Xperia L phones in the mid-range price segment. According to Sony, it will also be releasing a dual-SIM version of the smartphone as Xperia M dual.
“Consumers looking for their first steps into the world of Xperia smartphones, would be well-advised to look at Xperia M or Xperia M dual,” said Calum MacDougall, Director of Xperia Marketing at Sony Mobile Communications. “Both models benefit from Sony’s proven innovation and engineering expertise, and are perfect for those who want the premium technology and experiences often only associated with high-end models.”
According to a press release shared by Sony, Xperia M features a 4-inch FWVGA display, 1GHz Qualcomm dual-core processor and Android 4.1. The phone also comes with 5-megapixel rear camera, 1GB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage and NFC support.
Sony Xperia M dual also comes with the same specifications apart from one exception that it runs on Android 4.2 instead of Android 4.1.
“The Dual SIM variant Xperia M dual lets users select between two SIMs before making a call or sending a message with just a single click. Each SIM card can also be customised separately – for example, a formal ring for business or another tune for personal use,” Sony noted in a press release.
The phones will be available in Black, White and Purple colours; however a Yellow colour variant will be exclusive to the single SIM model of Xperia M.
Pricing and availability
There is no word on the exact pricing right now but we expect the phones to get a price tag around $300-$350. According to Sony, both Xperia M and M dual will be available worldwide in Q3, 2013.
Sony Xperia M, M dual key specifications
- One-touch functions with NFC and screen mirroring
- 4-inch FWVGA touchscreen display with 244 PPI
- ClearAudio+, xLOUD and 3D Surround Sound (VPT)
- 5-megapixel rear camera with auto-focus and HDR for photos, and dedicated shutter key
- Front camera
- 1 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8227 dual-core processor
- Adreno 305 GPU
- Battery STAMINA Mode
- “WALKMAN”, Album and Movies apps
- 1GB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage (2.8 GB user-accessible memory), microSD card with support upto 32GB
- PlayStation certified
- FM Radio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, aGPS
- Android 4.1 (Xperia M), Android 4.2 (Xperia M dual)
- 1700 mAh battery