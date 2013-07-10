Clearest LG G2 images and video leaked online
With less than a month to go for LG G2 announcement, the frequency of the leaks pertaining to this upcoming smartphone has increased significantly. Today, Engadget has posted a series of images of the alleged LG G2, which give us the clearest look till date at this LG Optimus G successor.
According to Engadget, LG G2 will come with 2GB of RAM instead of the rumoured 3GB along with the already confirmed Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 quad-core processor. In other details, the rumoured 5.2-inch display size seems to be right.
Also, as you can see in the images, LG has gone for a more Nexus 4 like look rather than Optimus G type design. The volume rocker is present on the back of the phone in the current leak too, which couple with previous leaks pretty much confirms that we are going to see the volume buttons on the back of LG G2 retail unit as well.
The phone in these leaked images is running on Android 4.2.2 and features a 13MP rear shooter. Rest of the phone specs are still a mystery. LG is all set to unveil the phone on August 7, so we won’t have to wait very long.
In related news, there has been another LG G2 leaks today. A video posting on Youtube channel 4Leakz has emerged, which shows the G2 in action. You can check out the video below.