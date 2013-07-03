Fresh HTC One Mini images appear, specs further confirmed
Rumoured to arrive this quarter, HTC One mini has been leaked in a fresh set of live shots. The latest leak also confirms some of the already known specifications of the phone, which will be joining HTC One in the Taiwanese manufacturer’s Android portfolio.
Bulgarian website SmartNews has apparently got its hands on a HTC One mini unit and has posted some decent images of the phone along with the specs.
The site confirms the phone packs a 4.3-inch 720p display with 342PPI along with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and Android 4.2.2. HTC One mini will be powered by a dual-core processor (probably Snapdragon 400, but SmartNews has not confirmed the same). There is no word on the camera in Bulgarian website report but as per some previous rumours, HTC One mini is reportedly coming with an Ultrapixel camera like Butterfly S and One.
HTC One mini, One Max spotted in O2 Germany Docs
In related news, HTC’s One mini (M4) and One Max (T6) smartphone have been found to be listed in some leaked O2 Germany documents. These docs confirm that both the phones will indeed be carrying HTC One mini and HTC One Max monikers. The Max is listed in silver, while the Mini is shown as available in black and silver.