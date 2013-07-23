Moto X’s gesture focussed camera UI leaked
The most leaked smartphone of the recent times – Moto X is back in news. This time screenshots showing the camera UI of this upcoming smartphone have made their way online.
These screengrabs show a camera UI, which is quite different from what we have seen in the previous Motorola smartphones and Android 4.2 stock version or even the leaked Android 4.3 builds. Motorola seems to be going to be going for its own interface but a completely overhauled one.
The leaked UI is cleaner and focusses a lot on gestures, like you will have to swipe from the left for camera controls and right swipe will take you to the gallery. Among other details, a single tap anywhere in the image area will focus and take a shot. You can long press to take multiple shots.
The quick capture feature, which was first spotted in the recently leaked Rogers demo video, has also been detailed in one screenshot. As it is an option feature, you can switch it on or off. If you use it, simple twist of your wrist two will bring up the camera app.
This is all we have for you now. To remind you, Moto X launch event is scheduled for August 1, so we won’t have to wait for very long to actually see this phone. It is rumoured to be coming first in the United States on all major telecom operators apart from T-Mobile, which is yet to finalise a deal with Motorola.
Source