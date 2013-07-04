Moto X details emerge: custom colours and engraving
Hours after Motorola ran the first print ad for Moto X smartphone highlighting the “Designed by you” part, the details about customisability of the phone have emerged. While, you may be hoping to change processor or RAM or even camera, Moto X will only allow you to customise the colours of the phone and get it engraved, reports Joanna Stern of ABC News.
According to Stern, sources close to Moto X roll-out have told her that consumers will be able to order personalised Moto X smartphone from the company website, while the standard versions will be on sale via carrier stores.
The website will allow buyers to select from a palette of different colours. One colour can be used for the back cover and another can be selected for the trim of the phone, claimed ABC News report. Buyers will also have a choice to get the phone engraved with a name or message on the back cover of Moto X.
In addition, the website will allow consumers to upload a photo or wallpaper of their choice to be put as the default wallpaper on Moto X, so that the consumer can get personalised experience right out of the box.
ABC News also notes that Moto X will run on Android 4.2.2 and come with some cool software and hardware tweaks that will allow consumer to open the camera app by just flicking the phone. The phone also reportedly includes advances voice capabilities and it will even detect when the phone is in moving car and automatically launch speakerphone.
Motorola will be using a manufacturing facility at Fort Worth, Texas to ship the personalised phone to the consumers within days.
Other details of the phone are still not confirmed but French website Nowhereelse got some images of Moto X’s custom colour back covers. You can check out the images below. The site also notes that according to its source, there will be 16 different colour choices for personalization of Moto X.