Binatone launches tablet for kids, priced at INR 9,999
Binatone has announced the launch of its first kid-friendly Android tablet in the Indian market. Dubbed as App Star, the tablet has been priced at INR 9,999 and will be available in the coming days.
According to BInatone, the App Star has already been released in various European markets and comes with software suitable for children aged four or above.
“The ‘APP STAR’ is packed full of software suitable for children of 4 years and above. It has preloaded fun games, educational apps, art studios, e-books, audio-books, music player and camera with video recorder,” Binatone Country Head S P Singh said.
Binatone App Star features a 7-inch display, Wi-Fi, 1GHz processor, 4GB of internal storage, 512MB of RAM, front camera and microSD card slot. It also comes with a special cover which can protect it from any damage if dropped from a table height (see in the above image).
On the software front, the tablet comes with an App Star mode for children and Parent mode for everyone else. It also packs parental controls to block website, control time of usage etc. The exact Android version of the tablet is unclear.
This is the second Android tablet to be launched by the company in the Indian market. The company first Android tablet, called Home Surf MID, was released back in September 2010.
good initiative