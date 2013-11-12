Camera Awesome for Android now available in Google Play
The popular iOS camera app Camera Awesome has got an Android version today. Now available in Google Play for $2.99, the app supports almost all major Android devices and compatibility for more will be added in the coming days.
“Camera Awesome is your ticket to taking great photos at any moment of the day. It’s a powerful, easy-to-use camera app perfect for photographers (but easy enough for non-photographers). It’s for creative people who love capturing their everyday memories and sharing them with those who matter most,” app developer SmugMug Inc wrote in a blog post.
Here is a look at the key features of Camera Awesome
- Powerful and easy-to-use camera with inbuilt composition guides, shooting modes, face recognition, support for tweaking ISO, White Balance, and Exposure
- Creative suite of editing tools – including the one-tap Awesomize button
- Tons of filters, textures and frames
- Integrated share function
- Anti-shake video mode
- Exclusive features for Tegra devices: Slow-motion video, enhanced HDR, and integrated stylus support
Currently supported devices (for the updated list check Google Play listing): Samsung Galaxy SIII, S4, Galaxy Nexus, Note 2, Note 3, Nexus 4, Nexus 7, Nexus 10, Sony Xperia Z, HTC One, MotoX, Motorola Droid Razr
Support for Nexus 5 & Kindle Fire HDX tablets coming soon
Tablet Gallery:
Phone Gallery:
Download Camera Awesome from Google Play