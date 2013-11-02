CyanogenMod releases CM 10.2 M1 for over 70 devices
Waiting for a decently stable version of CM 10.2 (Android 4.3) for your Android device, you are in luck. CyanogenMod has pushed the CM 10.2 M1 release earlier today for over 70 devices (including the different variants of the same device).
“With all the Android 4.4 hype, we haven’t forgotten about CM 10.2. Tonight the buildbots will focus their efforts on building and shipping out CyanogenMod 10.2 M1,” CM team wrote in a blog post.
According to CM, they will continue to work on 10.2 branch while they start building Android 4.4 based CM release. The first Android 4.4 based CM nightlies might take some time (even weeks) to arrive.
“We are not in a rush to get 4.4 builds out . We are going to continue the process of working on CM 10.2 M1 – getting that out the door and onto your devices. Further, we will ‘finish’ the 10.2 code base, similar to what we did with 10.1,” CM team explained in a Google+ post.
Back to CM 10.2 M1 release, if you are on CM 10.2 based nightlies, you can simply use CM Updater to update to the M1 release on your Android device. For update from a CM 10.1 based release, read this guide.
Here is a look at some of the popular devices getting CM 10.1 M1 release, for full list visit get.cm. As builds are being processed, it might take some hours for you device-specific build to appear.
- Samsung Galaxy S4 (International, Verizon, US Cellular, T-Mobile US, Sprint, C Spire, Cricket, Canada and AT&T variants)
- Samsung Galaxy S III (International, Verizon, US Cellular, T-Mobile US, Sprint, MetroPCS, Cricket, and AT&T variants)
- Nook HD, Nook Colour
- Nexus 7 (Wi-Fi, GSM
- Samsung Galaxy S (Captivate, International, more)
- HTC One X+
- Droid DNA
These milestone builds are shit i9300 has not seen a device specific fix for weeks ever since codeworkx and xplodwild left cm after the inc debacle all these milestone are still not upto the mark i remember android 4.3 was lauched on 24 july and xplodwild gave us a cm10.2 build on 26th july now also he will give us a 4.4 build but that will be of the newly formed omni rom