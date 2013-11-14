Lenovo to launch Android-powered Yoga tablets in India tomorrow
Lenovo has revealed on its social media channels that it is going to launch the newly announced Yoga tablets for the India market on November 15. The tablets will be available on pre-order beginning 2PM tomorrow however you can get a privilege coupon today by registering at this link to beat the queue.
A #betterway is coming on the 15th of November 2013! Head here to get the Privilege coupon: http://t.co/ZeponyhIlk pic.twitter.com/l3ZnywRE5e
— Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) November 13, 2013
Originally introduced a fortnight ago, Lenovo’s new Yoga tablets come with 8-inch and 10-inch displays with 1280x800p resolution, 1.2GHz MT8125 quad-core processor (Wi-Fi version) or MT8389 quad-core processors for (3G models), 1GB of RAM, Android 4.2.2, kickstand and 16/ 32GB of internal storage.
There is no word on the pricing for the Indian market right now but Lenovo will most probably be a little aggressive in pricing the tablets. To give you an idea, the 8-inch Yoga tablet is sold starting $249 (Wi-Fi) in US, while 10-inch version has been priced starting $299 (Wi-Fi).
Lenovo Yoga tablet features
- Android 4.2.2
- 8-inch 1280x800p display/ 10-inch 1280x800p IPS display
- 1.2GHz MT8125 Cortex-A7 quad-core processor or MT8389 quad-core processors for 3G models
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB/ 32GB, micro SD expansion slot, allowing up to 64 GB of total storage
- Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, optional 3G in select countries
- 5 MP auto focus rear camera plus an additional front camera
- Optional Bluetooth keyboard for the 10-inch model