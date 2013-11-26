Moto G goes on sale early in US
Ahead of the scheduled January debut, Moto G went on sale in the United States today. Motorola just now revealed this surprise via Twitter, stating that the smartphone can now be grabbed from Motorola.com for $179 (8GB) and $199 (16GB) SIM-free.
You can choose between Global GSM or US GSM models, depending on your need. The company will also be releasing a CDMA model in January.
What is the difference between global GSM and US GSM models?
Global GSM model: Compatible with all GSM-based cellular networks. Optimized to work with 3G (UMTS/HSPA+) networks when roaming outside the US. Supported frequencies: GSM/GPRS/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz), UMTS/HSPA+ up to 21 Mbps (850, 900, 1900, 2100 MHz)
US GSM model: Compatible with all GSM-based cellular networks. Optimized to work with 3G (UMTS/HSPA+) networks when operating inside the US. 3G coverage may be limited when roaming outside the US. Supported frequencies: US GSM Model: GSM/GPRS/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz), UMTS/HSPA+ up to 21 Mbps (850, 1700 (AWS), 1900 MHz)
To remind you, Moto G features 4.5-inch 720p HD display, 1.2GHz Snapdragon 400 quad-core processor, 2070 mAh battery and 5MP rear camera. Detailed specifications are listed later in the report.
An important thing to note here is that Moto G is running on Android 4.3 right now as it is being launched ahead of schedule. The phone was earlier reported to be arriving with Android 4.4 in US and India. India is still expected to get KitKat running model, when the phone goes on sale in the country in January 2014.
The decision to release Moto G early in the US seems to be taken to not lose out of the holiday shopping season.
Moto G key specifications
- 4.5-inch 1280x720p display
- 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor
- 1GB of RAM, 8/ 16GB of internal storage
- 50GB of free Google Drive storage
- 5MP rear camera, 1.3MP front camera
- 2070 mAh battery
- Android 4.3
- Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS, Glonass, Bluetooth 4.0
Hello gaurav, would a global gsm version work right out of the box with indian carriers?
it should.. but beware… No warranty for devices bought from outside US..
At what price is it expected to be launched in India?
which version is better for india global or us
what we will get is the global gsm version… the Us gsm versions ar the locked down versions if am not wrong…
Come on Google! release it in India already!
They should launch early in India too. Otherwise i’m going for nexus 5.
I have an urgent question, I am thinking in buying the US GSM model but im not from USA (the Global one is out of stock). What does “3g coverage may be limited when roaming outside the US” exactly means?
See, US and Global GSM versions support different WCDMA (3G) network frequencies, so unless your telecom operator’s 3G frequency is supported in US GSM model, you won’t be able to use 3G.