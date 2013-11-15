Moto G to launch with Android 4.4 in US and India
Indian and US consumers waiting for Moto G would be happy to know that over one and a half months of wait from now to the expected Moto G launch won’t be a total waste. According to Mark Randal, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain & Operations at Motorola, Moto G will be coming with Android 4.4 pre-loaded in India, US and other South-East Asian countries, where the phone is being launched in January 2014.
According to Randal, Motorola is releasing Moto G in two phases, the first phases is currently going-on, when the smartphone is being launched in Brazil, Europe and Latin American. The second-phase will begin after Christmas, about which time it expects to complete developing Android 4.4 Kitkat for Moto G, and the counties getting the phone in phase two will have KitKat out of the box.
About the markets that are getting Android 4.3 running Moto G, they will all be upgraded to Android 4.4 by the end-of-January 2014, added Mark.
I’m choosing between air and water..
Moto G or Nexus 5… :'(
you need both. go for the two phones together 😛
if only i could my friend.. If only i could….
yes, i can understand. Then think about your requirements clearly and choose. Software side NO Complaints! Both the phones are supported by Google itself. So, you’ll get a minimum 18 months software support window and after that LOT OF mods! 🙂 And for the hardware… aaah… tough choice… I’ll go for Moto G. Reason -> I’m a BIG Fan of Moto(I still have my Moto Defy(My 1st droid)) + Nexus 5 is made by LG! and most importantly price factor! Moto G is total VFM
I am sorry but I don’t think moto g will get all the updates as nexus 5 motorola did not promise a 18 months software support for moto g don’t confuse motorola with nexus they both maybe owned by Google but nexus will always get better software support
18 month support is not neccesarily a problem… Cyanogenmod has us covered as mostof us tech geeks root our phone anyway.. With the new CM app rom installation is a breeze.. Plus moto has earned my respect as far as build quality is concerene as i’ve used quite a few before…
Moto X It is Provided its priced right…
If I wore you I would go for MOTO G and save lot of money…;)
& MOTO G will have better battery life for sure compared to N5…
Bt money is not a problem go for Nexus5 or LG G2 .. Dont think twice…
Moto G won’t support portable Wi-Fi hot-spots, that was a general feature but Moto G doesn’t have it 🙁