Moto G India launch confirmed for early-January
Motorola has reiterated that it will indeed be launching Moto G in India in early-January. The company hasn’t declared a fixed release date until now but given that January is almost here, we shouldn’t have to wait for long.
The company confirmed Moto G India launch plans in a reply to one of our readers on Twitter.
@rajkumar_geek Hi Rajkumar, the Moto G will launch in early January!
Originally announced back in November, Moto G is Motorola’s first post-Google budget Android smartphone, which is getting rave reviews all over. The phone has been praised for its value for money as it comes with some pretty decent specifications for the price at which it is selling in various markets right now.
Unlocked Moto G retails starting $179 in US, so we expect India price to be around INR 13,000 for the 8GB version and INR 15-16,000 for the 16GB version. These are the expected prices for single SIM version but if Motorola only releases dual-SIM variant in the country, expect the price to be slightly higher.
Motorola has already imported around 240 models of Moto G for pre-launch testing, so we should be hearing India release details soon.
To remind you, Moto G features a 4.5-inch 720p HD display, quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor, 1GB of RAM and Android 4.3 (it is likely that India will get the Android 4.4 pre-installed). Check out full specs below.
- 4.5-inch 1280x720p display
- 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor
- 1GB of RAM, 8/ 16GB of internal storage
- 50GB of free Google Drive storage
- 5MP rear camera, 1.3MP front camera
- 2070 mAh battery
- Android 4.3
- Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS, Glonass, Bluetooth 4.0
Why 15K for 16GB? Or can we able to purchase it at $199(Roughly around13.5K) online at motorola site?
Unfortunately, NO! These corporates just charge whatever they think they’ll be able to extract out of the target consumer class. So 15K it is – at best!
Just look at Sony and their PS4 pricing. Available at 24K in the US, and priced at 40K in India. And then to have the galls to blame it all on taxation is absolutely ghastly!
Not that I’m a console gamer myself (I prefer PC), but I do feel bad for my friends and others who were hoping to buy that early in the new year. 🙁
Hopefully, Moto G pricing will be better. We’ll be lucky if the 16Gb variant gets priced below 15K, but I won’t be holding my breath.
Its actually the Excise & import duties in India (bcoz of Govt policies) which is very high compared to other countries which add to the price.. For example Nexus 5 is Rs.7000 cheaper in USA becoz of these taxes in India..
So Samsung can price their Galaxy S4, Note 3 etc. at the same levels worldwide, but Sony has to price their PS4 at a 60% premium?
The Nexus is priced at a premium everywhere outside of the US. That’s a Google strategy. But everybody else (Sony, Dell, Intel, Asus, EVGA, Corsair, Toyota, BMW, – you name it) follows a simple business strategy. Their margins are much higher in India because of lower volumes, less competition and cartelization in India in absence of independent watchdogs that are not controled by the industry!
The taxation is mostly just an excuse (apart from the CBU imports for automobiles).
Who told you Samsung’s devices are priced same everywhere? Check prices of Note 3 or galaxy S4.. you’ll find a difference of Rs.9000.
the price mentioned for Nexus 5 in there official US site is excluding tax. Tax of around 30$ additional will be there. Still around 4-5K cheaper in US compared to India.
Hey what if something goes wrong with Moto G, i mean whats about after sales service?
Pretty sure Motorola/Google will have a tie up will a third party contractual after sales service provider for that. Don’t think they’ll have their own service network. That will be expensive and takes time.
Just hope that it will be better than the ones partnering Mmx, Karbonn, Lava, Intex etc. ‘cuz there are horrorific! Also, when Motorola did business in India, their service partner used to be absolutely abysmal. (Anecdotal evidence).
Hopefully, they’ll find somebody better this time around and not rush back to their old partner.
Who i going to pay the delivery charge to india that will cost you even higher then it exact price.
Can we expect the indian version to come with expandable memory ??
I don’t think so, probably a dual sim version will be there.
I hear it could be approx 15K for 8GB and 18K for 16GB.
13k(8GB) and 15k(16GB) or GTFO Moto
I thought Xperia M could be skipped for Moto G but we have to not only wait for its launch but also decide between the variants thanks to the lack of an expansion slot
Or atleast pay for our time wastage!!!
Moto G – when we can we expect it in INDIA? Any information let me know ! 15k would be nominal price tag.
Motorola Plans to launch it next week with a price tag around 6200/- for 08 gb and 7400 for 16 gb. And also they release it with Kitkat out of the box.
its not a Cheap lava device to be sold @ 7400.. When the Price in US is 13.5K INR approx, here it will be 15,300 for syre
HI Readers,
I bought Moto G 16 GB from HopShopDrop at 16.5k which is pretty cheap from other websites. It Took them 8 business days to deliver.
I will definitely go for it, if they don’t launch 16GB single sim version 🙂