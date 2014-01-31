Sony releases firmware update for QX10 & QX100 lens-style cameras
Sony has released a new firmware update for its Cyber-shot DSC-QX10 and DSC-QX100 lens-style cameras. The update is now available via a firmware updater application, which can be downloaded from Sony website.
Consumers will need access to a Windows PC (v8.1, 8, 7 SP1, Vista SP2, XP SP3 are supported) or a Mac to perform this update.
Carrying the firmware version number 2.0, the update brings higher ISO support – QX10 can support up to max ISO 3200 after the update, while for QX100, the maximum ISO support is now ISO 12800.
Among other changes, there is Full-HD video recording in MP4 1920 x 1080(30p) support, and Shutter Speed Priority Shooting mode (QX100 only).
You can find more information about the update and firmware updater app download at this link (windows) or link (mac).
Sony Japan announces tablet mount for lens-style cameras
In more QX10 and QX100 news, Sony Japan has released a new SPA-TA1 mount for these lens-style cameras, which allows consumers to attach these cameras to tablets (as big 11.6-inch VAIO Tap 11). The mount comes with as many as six arms to accommodate devices of most sizes.
It is expected to go on sale beginning April 4, 2014 for 3,675 yen. There is no word on release in other markets right now but April is quite far and we could see announcement until then.
