Micromax Canvas Power A96 becomes official, now on sale for INR 9900
Micromax has silently listed a new Android smartphone on its official website. Dubbed as Canvas Power, the phone packs a huge 4000 mAh battery. It has been priced at INR 9,990 and can be grabbed the company’s web store.
In addition to the large battery. Micromax Canvas Power A96 packs a 5-inch FWVGA display, 1.3GHz quad-core processor and Android 4.2. It really is quite baffling how the company continue to push such old Android versions in 2014. Without a proper upgrade plan, this is just bad consumer experience.
Among other features, Canvas Power comes with 5MP rear camera, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of on-board storage, microSD card slot and front camera supporting unknown resolution.
Micromax A200 Canvas Turbo Mini gets a price cut
In related news, Micromax has reduced the price of Canvas Turbo Mini smartphone in the country today. The smartphone will now be sold for INR 12,699. The price-cut comes just days after the company had launched the phone in India and seems to have been introduced in the wake of Moto G India release.
To remind you, Micromax Canvas Turbo Mini was launched for INR 14,490. The e-retailers are still selling the phone at the old price but that is expected to change in the coming days.
The phone features a 4.69-inch 720p display, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, Android 4.2, dual-SIM support and 1800 mAh battery. It also packs 3G support, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, 1GB of RAM, 4GB of on-board storage and microSD card slot. (via)
If only A96 was 4″ or 4.5″, had 1gb RAM and on screen buttons…..
And yes the phone actually looks really good…