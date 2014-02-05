Moto G India launch: Everything you need to know
As you would have heard by now, Motorola has launched the Moto G smartphone in the Indian market. Unveiled at a press conference in New Delhi earlier today, the phone is being released in partnership with e-retailer Flipkart.
In this article, we will cover everything that you might want to know about the Moto G’s India launch and availability details.
Pricing
Let’s start with the most important piece of information – pricing. The Moto G has been priced at INR 12,499 for the 8GB version and 13,999 for the 16GB version. This is probably the best Motorola could offer to the Indian consumers.
India has most probably got the cheapest pricing for dual-SIM Moto G compared to whatever select markets, the dual-SIM phone is being retailed right now.
Coming to the pricing of back cover, grip cover and flip cover accessories, they have been priced at INR 899, INR 1,099 and INR 1,599 respectively.
Availability
According to Motorola, Moto G will only be sold at Flipkart for the foreseeable future. The company declined to give a date on when the exclusivity might end. So, we are pretty much in dark. If you plan to buy Moto G, Flipkart is your best bet. Considering that they are running some interesting offers tomorrow, it is actually better to get the phone from them.
According to import data, Motorola has till now imported 14,800 units of the 8GB model and 5000 units of 16GB model, which will be put on sale on the launch day.
When can I buy Moto G?
Flipkart will begin sales of Moto G smartphone at 12:01AM, February 6. So, in just over 7 hours (from the post publishing time), you will be able to order Moto G.
Is single-SIM version coming to India?
It is unlikely that we will see the release of single-SIM model in the country. Motorola executives have told us that unless they see a demand for single-SIM version from the consumers, only dual-SIM version will be available in the country. As the dual-SIM version is exactly the same and carries a great price, there don’t seem to be a reason why there will be a need for single-SIM version.
Flipkart offers
As we told you guys earlier, Moto G buyers will get access to some offers from Flipkart, which can be found below. These are only valid for purchases on Flipkart.com.
- INR 500 OFF on any eBooks purchases over INR 501/-
- INR 1000 OFF on Clothing purchases over Rs 1001/-
- Flat 70% OFF on colourful phone cases bought along with the Moto .G
- A chance to win 100% Off (Flipkart store credit) on your Moto G phone purchase (for 100 lucky Moto G customers)
When will Moto G Indian version will get KitKat update?
Motorola has promised to roll-out Android 4.4.2 update for Moto G in the matter of days. The update will probably go live by this weekend or earlier next week, however the exact roll-out date is unknown at this point.
According to Motorola, the update will come with refined user experience and performance enhancements as well as KitKat specific goodies like cloud-print support, restyled status and navigation bars, colour emoji support, improved closed captioning support, stronger security, smarter power use immersive mode and more. The update will also packs new Gallery, Phone and Downloads apps.
What about after-sales service support?
Motorola has revealed that it already has around 100 service centres in place across the country, ready to cater to the Moto G buyers. The company is also pre-loading an app called Moto Care on the Moto G smartphone, which includes FAQs and other support related information. The toll-free customer care number for Motorola customers – 1-800-102-2344 is also live, which can be accessed Mon-Sun 9AM-7PM. You can even chat live with Motorola staff at the company’s India website.
Also Read: Moto G specifications and India launch report
I think this should clear any doubt you might have about the India launch of Moto G. Feel free to drop any additional questions that you might have in the comments section.
Is there any chance of Moto G google play edition availability in india?
No, it won’t be coming to India.
Is it confirmed that it would be up for sale from 12:01 am ?
Because i cannot concerntrate on my work until i have it..
Moto G is moving in for a record sale in india i presume.
Yes, it will go on sale at 12:01am..
are you sure? is it confirmed by Flipkart?
Yes, it is. http://www.flipkart.com/motorola
YAYYYYYY…. Let us all test the reliability of Flipkart’s server tonight… Isn’t it friends…
flipkart server load test begins in 4:30hr
The 70% off is only applicable on back covers or will work for grip & flip shells also ??
Thanks in advance 🙂
AFAIK, it is applicable to all three.
that means I can buy all three of them 🙂
I hope there will be an emi option as well :/
I think they had also said they are going to increase the no. of Service Centres
dual sim version will most likely receive custom rom. Team Gummy added dualsim support to their KitKat rom. And once Motorola push the kernel source and other necessary files, custom rom will most likely appear for dual sim. maybe no official CM release but when it comes to LTS, any custom rom that keeps the system up to date with latest Android is very much welcomed.
I hope what you say is true that custom roms will be abundant for dual sim version. But, history of dual sim phone suggests trouble.
Good luck to the ‘servers’ of Flipkart 🙂 I await Moto X after G.
who’s camera is batter, micromax a114 or moto g??
Just ordered my 16 GB moto G with white back cover. Was only able to buy one cover unfortunately. Also the flip cover surprisingly wasnt on discount, only the back cover was. Couldnt wait much longer for the phone, ordered express 24-hour service….
I call BS on the dual sim only nonsense… CM doesn’t support dual sim so obviously we’ll need the single sim variant if we want CM on the Moto G…
Really wanted details….
I did got 2 knw by u dat moto g s launching at 12am…
Thanks for d info i did ordererd 16gb ver. 🙂
Hey Gaurav wen compared to US version, the following are differences
Available in indian edition – Headset, charger, dual sim, FM unlocked
Not Available – USB cable
My doubt does the indian edition also has the water resistant nano-coating??
Kindly check this link – http://blog.gsmarena.com/motorola-moto-g-handles-water-like-a-champ/
I heard MOTO G dual sim is specifically designed to save costs compared
to its single sim counterpart! This is the reason, motorola is not
selling MOTO G single sim phones in india and other poor countries. 🙂
YES! at the cost of GREATLY reduced 3g bands from QuadBand to Single band..so if u travel….get the single sim version
Anyone bought Moto G on launch day but not ordered Cases/Shell ?