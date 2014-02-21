HomeIndiaSamsung begins pre-booking Galaxy Note 3 Neo in India

Samsung begins pre-booking Galaxy Note 3 Neo in India

By February 21, 2014 India, Phones 1 Comment

Samsung Galaxy Note 3 NeoJust days after introducing the Galaxy Note 3 Neo, Samsung India has started pre-booking the smartphone on its official e-store. The company is offering the smartphone for a reduced price-tag of INR 38,990 to the first 1000 buyers, following which the phone will be available at INR 40,990 at the store.

While the Samsung e-store offer might only be valid for select consumers, we believe the phone will normally retail for similarly reduced pricing at the third-party retailers and even at brick and mortar stores. So, unless you are really want to pre-book the phone, we will suggest you to wait for the availability at other retailers.

Coming to the smartphone, it features a Hexa-core Exynos processor (1.7GHz A15 dual-core + 1.3GHz A7 quad-core), 5.5-inch Super AMOLED HD display, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The phone also comes with 3100 mAh battery, S-Pen support, Android 4.3 and 8MP rear camera.

Samsung has clearly over-priced the smartphone and there are various other options available, which are cheaper, offer better specifications and if you really want a stylus, you can choose purchase it separately.  Some of the smartphones that you should check out before considering Note 3 Neo are Xperia Z Ultra (Sony offers Stylus ES22 separately), LG G Pro, and LG G2.

Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Neo specifications

Display 5.5-inch Super AMOLED HD display (1280x720p)
Processor Hexa-core Exynos (1.7GHz A15 dual-core + 1.3GHz A7 quad-core)
Memory 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, 3G
Cameras 8MP rear camera, 2MP front camera
Battery 3100 mAh battery
OS Android 4.3
  1. Kanaga Deepan N

    Note2 with fake leather back for 41k? GO HOME SAMSUNG, YOU ARE DRUNK…

