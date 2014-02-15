Sony Xperia G leaked, a 4.8-inch Android phone
Looks like Sony’s Mobile World Congress outing might involve more than one Android smartphone. Thanks to several leaks, Sony Sirius is almost sure to be announced at Barcelona later this month but now a new smartphone called Xperia G has popped up online.
The sighting of a full-fledged smartphone at this point indicates towards a possible debut at MWC. According to Vizileaks, which is the source of the images and specs of Xperia G, the phone features a 4.8-inch display, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, and 8MP rear camera. The phone clearly seems to be a mid-range device, probably to replace Xperia L.
Although we can’t actually see much of Xperia G in the leaked images but it is clear the phone is following Sony’s Omnibalance design. There is no word on other details but with February 24 less than ten days away, we won’t have to wait for long before getting our hands on official information.
Sony Sirius real panel leaked
In related news, the real panel of Sony Sirius smartphone has leaked online. As you can see there aren’t any surprises here, it is the same design the company has been using and will continue to use this year in most of its smartphones.
What are your thoughts, do you like the whole Omnibalance design thing?