Sony’s Sirius leaked in images, UI shown on video
Sony is expected to announce its 5.2-inch Sirius (codename) smartphone at Mobile World Congress and if you were wondering how the phone will look like, the images of the smartphone have leaked online.
Posted on Chinese forum Digi-Wo, these images show that the company is keeping its OmniBalance design on Sirius. Sony’s trademark huge vertical bezels are also present on the smartphone, making it larger than other smartphones with similar display size like LG G2.
According to Digi-Wo leaker, the phone will go on sale in April, which makes sense considering the announcement at MWC.
In related news, a video showcasing the updated user interface present in Sirius have appeared on YouTube. The video comes with XDA member Rimas, who had earlier revealed some key details about the phone.
You can see that Sony introducing new notification bar icons in Sirius along with the transparency style in the launcher, new live wallpapers and tweaked lock screen controls. The retail version of the phone might include some more changes considering the video contains a prototype unit.
To remind you, according to past leaks, the smartphone will 5.2-inch full HD display, 2.3GHz Qualcomm MSM8974AB SoC, 3GB of RAM, 20.7MP rear camera with G Lens, and 2.1MP front camera. Sony is also expected to unveil a tablet codenamed Castor at MWC alongside Sirius.
