Chromecast set to go global on March 19?
Looks like we are finally nearing the international availability of Google’s media streaming dongle Chromecast. Several reports have appeared in the past 24 hours, which indicate towards the release of Chromecast in UK on March 19. We believe that not only UK but other key markets like South Korea, Canada, Germany, Australia, France, Italy, Japan, and Spain will also get the Chromecast on the same day.
A tipster has sent Android Police a screenshot of UK retailer Dixons’ internal system, which revealed that Chromecast is all set to launch on March 19 and the retailers will be getting the stock over the next few days. An employee of UK retailer Currys/ PCWorld also tweeted an image of the Chromecast stock that has just arrived at the store, where he works, which adds further credibility to the impending UK launch of Chromecast. The tweet has since been removed but you can check out the image at the end of the post.
Google has already made the necessary changes on its end for the global release like international availability of the Chromecast app and support for 50 languages, which was added in the latest update. It is now just the matter of official announcement, which we expect to see next week, most probably on March 18 or 19 itself.
Will you be purchasing Chromecast if it goes on sale in your country next week?