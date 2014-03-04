Vibe Z on pre-order at Lenovo online store, starts reaching offline retailers
Although a little late but Lenovo has finally started taking pre-orders for Vibe Z at its The Do Store. The phone has also started reaching brick and mortar stores, so if you don’t want to wait for the online availability, you should check out the nearby retailers. The phone was originally scheduled to go on sale by the end of February 2014.
Priced at INR 34,999, Lenovo Vibe Z features a 5.5-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 800 quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The phone also comes with Android 4.3, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, 3000 mAh battery and the usual set of connectivity options.
The phone is being sold in Titanium and Silver colour options and is expected to start shipping in eight-to-ten days.
Lenovo to launch special-edition phones with inputs from Ashton Kutcher
According to a report in Re/Code, Lenovo is working with movie star Ashton Kutcher, who is also the company’s so-called “Product Engineer,” to launch a line of special-edition smartphones this year.
According to Lenovo Chief Marketing Officer David Roman, while Kutcher won’t be involved in the actual design of the phone, he will be working on the user-experience of the phone.
“I know on one level, it sounds corny, but it is real. He not only sees himself as an engineer, but he is an engineer. If he sees a problem, he wants to solve it,” Roman told Re/Code.