Samsung Galaxy S5 pre-bookings open in India, Galaxy S3 Neo launch soon
As promised by Samsung India, the pre-bookings for Galaxy S5 smartphone are now open at Samsung India e-store and Infibeam.com. Both stores are asking for INR 1,500 as the pre-booking amount, which will be deducted from the final pricing of the phone when the consumer completes the order.
Samsung is yet to reveal the actual price of the phone, which according to the company will be between INR 51,000 and INR 53,000. We will suggest you to wait for the official pricing announcement and then place the orders of Galaxy S5. Also, there is no benefit in pre-booking the phone except probably for Citi Bank credit card holders, who will get 15 per cashback, when paying the balance amount.
Samsung India to launch Galaxy S3 Neo for INR 24,900
In related news, Samsung India is gearing up to launch a variant of Galaxy S III in the country in the form of Samsung Galaxy S III Neo+. The smartphone was originally introduced in China in January this year.
According to Mumbai-based mobile retailer Mahesh Telecom, the phone will be priced at INR 24,900 in the country and the first stocks are expected in the next few days. The phone packs similar features as Galaxy S III, however there are a couple of changes like 1.5GB of RAM and dual-SIM support.
Samsung Galaxy S III Neo specifications
- Display: 4.8-inch HD Super AMOLED
- Processor: 1.2 GHz quad-core processor (make unknown but likely to be Qualcomm)
- OS: Android 4.3
- Cameras: 8MP rear, 1.9MP front
- Memory: 1.5GB of RAM, 16 GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
- Connectivity: 3G , Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS
- Battery: 2100 mAh battery
- Others: IR Blaster, Dual SIM support
#SAMSUNG #S3 back with new improved version #GALAXYS3NEO+ dual sim i9300i ,for ? 24900/- only (stocks in few days) pic.twitter.com/xaiV7a65m4
— Manish Khatri (@MAHESHTELECOM) March 29, 2014
Note:The story has been updated to reflect that the name of the upcoming Galaxy S III variant is Galaxy S III Neo, not Galaxy S III Neo+.