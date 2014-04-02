Alleged specifications of Galaxy S5 mini leaked online
We have already heard the rumours that Samsung is working on a (not-so) mini version of its new Galaxy S5 smartphone and now, the alleged specifications of the phone have appeared online.
According to SamMobile, the Galaxy S5 mini will feature a 4.5-inch Super AMOLED 720p HD display, Android 4.4 and Qualcomm Snapdragon processor (the exact processor is unknown).
In addition, the phone will come with 8MP rear camera, 2MP front camera, 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and microSD card slot. Samsung will also include a 2100 mAh battery as well as water/ dust resistance on the phone.
The phone might not really be a “mini” phone but the specifications do seem better than the last generation device – “Galaxy S4 Mini,” which was a disappointment.
There is no word on the release date or pricing right now but if the past actions from Samsung are any indication, we should be seeing an official announcement in the next few weeks.
Unannounced Samsung SM-T800 spotted on FCC
Samsung might have already announced Tab 4 series, NotePro and TabPro-series but that hasn’t stopped the company from working on more tablets for release this year. The company’s unannounced SM-T800 tablet has now appeared on FCC. The tablet seems to be the Wi-Fi only variant of the company’s SM-T805 and SM-T801 tablet, which were earlier sighted on FCC and also seen on a benchmarking website.
As per the benchmarking website, the tablet will come with Android 4.4.2, 10.5-inch 2560x1600p display, 1.9GHz Exynos 5 octa processor, and 3GB of RAM. It is also expected to pack 16GB of internal storage, 8MP rear camera, 2MP front camera and the usual set of connectivity options.