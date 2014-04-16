Google Camera app debuts in Google Play for Android 4.4+ devices
As rumoured, Google has released the Google Camera app in Google Play today. Compatible with Android 4.4+ powered devices, the app brings a new user-interface and features like Lens Blur, Photo Sphere and more.
Google Camera app should work on Android devices from all manufacturers given that they run on KitKat. The Google Camera app will allow the search giant to quickly update and bring new imaging features to Android devices. The company has been doing the same with Google Keyboard, Calendar and other applications for some time.
It is important to note here that this is the first time non-Nexus devices will officially have access to Photo Sphere, which although introduced with Android 4.2 was only available to Nexus devices due to proprietary Google technology inside and Google did not want to release it as a part of Android’s open-source stock camera app.
Coming to the new Lens Blur feature, which has been included in the Google Camera app, it allows the consumers to play with depth of field and focus in the images to blur foreground or background of an image to highlight the subject. As the smartphone camera does not have the needed optics to effectively mess with depth of field, Google is using computer vision algorithms and optimization techniques to achieve the same effect.
Here is quick look at various features of Google Camera app
- Photo Spheres for immersive 360º views
- Lens Blur mode for SLR-like photos with shallow depth of field
- Panorama mode with high resolution
- 100% viewfinder for getting the maximum resolution from the sensor (no dropped pixels)
- Updated UI that gets out of your way and is centered on an extra large capture button
- Works on phones and tablets running Android 4.4+ KitKat
Download Google Camera from Google Play
Got update on my nexus 5 last night.. I think it is a little rough on the edges.. but the output is better than the last version.