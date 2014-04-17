LG G3: Everything we know so far
There has been a flood of LG G3 rumours and leaks in the last few days and it seems like a good time to take a look at the whole picture and see what we know so far.
Starting with the display, LG has confirmed to The Verge and Engadget that G3 indeed packs a Quad-HD (2560x1440p) display. The same has also been seen in the benchmark leaks, user-agent profiles and rumoured reports.
The CPU inside this upcoming LG flagship still remains a mystery but a recent leak had pegged the processor to be Qualcomm Snapdragon 801, which is also present in HTC One M8 and Samsung Galaxy S5 and seems like a decent option. In addition, LG has confirmed that it is working on its own processor, which could make its way to LG G3, but seem unlikely given the reports that LG has decided to release G3 earlier than scheduled to take on Galaxy S5.
Among other features, leaks have pointed to 3G of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and microSD card slot in LG G3, all of which seem plausible.
On the software front, there is no doubt the phone will be running on Android 4.4, which is the latest Android version right now. Even if Google introduces a newer Android version ahead of G3 launch it is unlikely to appear in G3 as LG won’t have time to optimise it for the phone. A recently leaked screenshot has suggested LG is planning to release a new version of its user-interface with G3, which will be flatter and simpler.
Coming to the cameras, there is no word on the front camera present on G3 but rumours indicate the G3 could feature a 16MP or 13MP rear camera sensor with OIS+ technology, which was introduced with LG G Pro 2. There is no confirmation but 13MP rumours have been more prevalent.
LG G3 announcement, pricing and colours?
As we have earlier stated that LG want to introduce G3 earlier than scheduled and various reports suggest that LG G3 could be announced in June or early July with immediate availability in select markets. The pricing remain unclear but will most probably be in line with the launch price of LG G2.
On the colours front, in addition to the usual White and Black colour options, LG is also preparing a Golden variant of G3, reports The Verge, which has also got hold of the retail packaging of this Golden version. You can see the image below.