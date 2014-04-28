News Buster: LG L80 announcement
Continuing our news stories on the prevalent misreporting going around in various tech blogs and news website, I will now be talking about the so-called announcement of LG L80 smartphone.
What is being reported and what is the real story?
Reports: LG L80 leaked/ LG L80 official
Fact: LG L80 is an L-series III smartphone, which was first showcased by LG at the Mobile World Congress 2014 in February along with other L-series III smartphones but the company did not officially announce the phone at that time at it is supposed to be released in select markets and not globally.
The company then made it official at a press event in Brazil on March 26, 2014, where it revealed that the phone will go on sale in May 2014 in the country for BRL 969 ($431).
So, no LG L80 was not leaked by a Russian website or has not been officially announced by LG Indonesia for the first time on April 27.
Some of the websites that are carrying the incorrect reports: GSM Arena, NDTV Gadgets, Digit, Ubergizmo, Gizbot and more..
Some of the links, which reveal the real story: TargetHD.net, Tecmundo.com.br, Show Me Tech, UOL News, Telecom Paper and YouTube search results for LG L80 hands on from MWC
Recap of LG L80 details:
Specifications: 5-inch WVGA display, 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 4GB of on-board storage, 8MP rear camera, Android 4.4, HSPA+ connectivity, 1GB of RAM, microSD card slot and 2540 mAh battery
Pricing and availability: LG has only revealed the Brazil and Indonesian availability of LG L80 so far, where it will go on sale next month for BRL 969 and IDR 2,500,000 respectively.