Here is your first look at HTC One M8 Prime and M8 Ace
Thanks to a flurry of leaks and rumours in the past few weeks, it is no secret that HTC is working on two variants of its flagship One M8 smartphone, which are expected to arrive in the coming months. While one of these variant HTC One M8 Prime will actually improve upon One M8, the upcoming HTC One M8 Ace is going be a cheaper plastic-clad version of M8. Now, the first images of these smartphones have appeared online.
Talking about HTC one M8 Prime first, the phone has got a full 360 degree render, which reveals all the details about the design of the phone and it is a clear departure from the One M8. As you can see in the leaked image, HTC is keeping the Duo camera on Prime and there is surprising hump for the camera module, which looks odd in an otherwise seamless body.
As per the rumours, HTC One M8 Prime is expected to come with 5.5-inch QHD (2560x1440p) display, 2.5GHz quad-core Snapdragon 805 processor, 3GB of RAM, water/ dust resistance, Cat 6 LTE, and Sense 6.5 with Android. The phone is rumoured to arrive in September and will be taking on Samsung’s
Coming to HTC One M8 Ace, the phone hasn’t got a 360 degree leak like M8 Prime but we have the first look at the back of the phone. The leaked image reveals that HTC is keeping M8 like design in Ace (slighlty more curvier) but there are a few changes like the absence of Duo camera.
The phone is expected to be announced later this month or next month and will come with almost the same specifications as One M8 but in an affordable price-tag.
Sources: @evleaks, ifanr