Gionee introduces budget Android phone P2S for INR 6,499
Update (June 4): After a month after Gionee P2S was spotted on the company website, Gionee has officially announced the launch of the phone in the country. There is no new detail in the announcement, you can check out the smartphone details and pricing below.
Earlier (May 9): Gionee has quietly introduced a new Android smartphone in the Indian market, which is also the successor to previously launched Gionee P2 smartphone. Dubbed as P2S, the smartphone is now listed on the company website and is on sale via Gionee e-store in the country.
GIonee P2S features a 4-inch WVGA display, 1.3GHz dual-core processor, Android 4.2 and 5MP rear camera. The phone also comes with VGA front camera, 1600 mAh battery, microSD card slot and dual-SIM support. In addition, Gionee has included 3G support, 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage on the phone.
Gionee P2S has been priced at INR 6,499 and is available in White, Black, Blue and Pink colour options. It will be competing with the likes of Nokia X, Oppo Joy and Motorola’s upcoming Moto E smartphone in the country. The phone was first spotted by folks at MakTechBlog.
Gionee P2S specifications
- 4-inch WVGA (800x480p) display
- 1.3GHz dual-core processor
- 512MB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
- 5MP rear camera, VGA front camera
- 1600 mAh battery
- Android 4.2 Jelly Bean
- 3G, Wi-FI, Bluetooth, GPS, dual-SIM support
- FM Radio, MicroUSB 2.0 port, 3.5mm audio jack