How to follow FIFA World Cup 2014 with your Android device
FIFA World Cup is no doubt the biggest sporting event for any Football fan and the latest world cup is here. Set to begin later today in Brazil, FIFA World Cup will air on major sports TV channels around the world but not all of us can be in front of a television screen at all times. So, how can one follow this sporting event on the go? The answer lies with your Android device.
Thanks to a host of applications and Google features, it is very easy to track all the happenings of the soccer world cup round the clock. Be it the latest scores, fixtures, expert articles, news, videos, or live game streams, everything is accessible via your Android smartphone or tablet. In this article, we will be talking about some of the best ways, which will allow you to effortlessly enjoy FIFA World Cup 2014 anywhere using your Android device.
Google applications
Let’s start with Google applications as majority of the Android devices come bundled with these apps and you won’t even have to go to Google Play to download them.
Google Now users can add their favourite national Football teams to the app to get round the clock updates about upcoming matches, scores and final results. To add a new team, tap the magic wand in Google Now and go to sports and tap on “Add a team” and just type the name.
You can also search for “world cup” or “FIFA World Cup” or “team name vs team name” in Google Search to get upcoming matches, scores etc.Google Calendar is another Google app, which can be used to keep track of the world cup schedule, however you will first need to add the calendar source URL on Google Calendar by going to calendar.google.com on your desktop or mobile device, as it can’t be done using the app right now. Once you are signed in Google Calendar website, look for “other calendars” in the left sidebar and click on the drop down arrow next to it. Now select “Add by URL” and enter this URL -> https://www.google.com/calendar/feeds/vdmtdcektajkqjk51vvda4ni4k%40group.calendar.google.com/public/basic
This will add all the world cup matches to your Google Calendar and when synced with the Calendar app on your Android device, the app will start notifying you of the upcoming matches.
FIFA
Moving to the official FIFA World Cup app, which is quite comprehensive and provides detailed updates and alerts. The app allows you to select favourite teams, customise match alerts for these teams like alerts for final line-up, kick-off, goals, red cards or final result. You can also see news reports, team and player information, schedule, standings, award information as well as information hosting cities, stadiums and the host country. In addition, you can play world cup related games on the app.
Download FIFA World Cup app from Google Play
FotMob
Another great app for Football fans is FotMob, which only allows to keep track of the World Cup 2014 but other championships including league matches. You can check out live scores with alerts, match stats (line-up, stats, goals, cards, penalties, missed penalties, assists and substitutions), fixtures, news, team information and more in the app.
Download FotMob from Google Play
WatchESPN (in US)/ LIV Sports (in India)
Want to watch world cup matches live on your Android phone, WatchESPN will come to your rescue (at least in US, as there is no global solution, Indian readers check the next para). The app gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPNews and ESPN Deportes, however the access is limited to AT&T U-verse, Bright House Networks, Charter, Comcast XFINITY, Cox, DISH, Google Fiber, Midcontinent Communications, Optimum, Time Warner Cable, and Verizon FiOS TV subscribers.
For Indian users, LIV Sports is the solution to watch the World Cup matches live on the go. This free to download app offers in-app purchases to unlock the live video stream. To watch all FIFA World Cup matches, you will have to shell out INR 120 or you can just unlock a team specific matches for INR 60.
Download WatchESPN or LIV Sports from Google Play