Google introduces Tegra K1-powered Project Tango tablet
After a Project Tango smartphone, Google has now announced a Project Tango tablet, which will be released to the developers later this year for $1024.
Originally announced in February 2014, Project Tango is Google’s effort to bring vision and sensory capabilities to the mobile devices. The company first unveiled a smartphone, which included motion tracking camera and depth sensors to help it visualise its surroundings. Expanding on the same, the search giant has now partnered with NVIDIA to develop a Project Tango tablet.
This tablet is powered by Tegra K1 processor and comes with 7-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, motion tracking camera, integrated depth sensing, Wi-Fi, BTLE, and 4G LTE. Like the smartphone, Project Tango tablet can also understand space and motion the way humans do, enabling interior spaces to be quickly mapped in three dimensions.
It runs on KitKat and includes experimental APIs, which allow the apps to access the data collected using the sensors and integrated cameras. Google will distributing these tablets to the developers to help it push the project and app development forward. Developers will be able to use these devices to create applications, which can take advantage of the available imaging hardware in a number of ways, which even Google might not be thinking right now.
If you are a developer and plan to build apps for Project Tango, you can get more details at the project website.
