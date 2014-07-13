Alleged images of Sony Xperia Z3 appear online
As Sony is following the strategy of releasing a new flagship smartphone every six months, we have already started seeing the alleged images of the upcoming Xperia Z3 smartphone.
Shared on various Chinese websites, the images are of an Xperia Z3 prototype, so the final design could be a little different. If we consider these images as the near-final design, there is little difference between Xperia Z2 and Z3, like it was between Xperia Z1 and Z2.
Even the specifications doesn’t seem to have a huge jump. As per reports, Xperia Z3 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 MSM8974AC processor and will pack 5.2-inch display (of unknown resolution). The presence of 20.7MP rear camera and wireless charging support have also been confirmed via various image leaks but other details still remain a mystery.
We hope Sony includes at least some features in Z3 that make it stand out from Xperia Z2 otherwise this whole strategy of launching a new flagship every half of the year seems a waste.
There is no word on when the Xperia Z3 will be announced or go on sale but IFA Berlin debut seems likely.
Check out more images Xperia Z3 below:
Sources: Digi-Wo, Baidu, Weibo, Xperia Blog