Sony Xperia Z3 specifications revealed, 5.15-inch FHD display in tow
After a set of leaked images, now the alleged specifications of Sony’s upcoming Xperia Z3 smartphone have appeared online. Shared by known leaker @evleaks, these specs are in-line with what we have been hearing so far.
According to @evleaks, Xperia Z3 will come with 5.15-inch 1920x1080p display (might be marketed as 5.2-inch), 2.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The phone will also reportedly pack Android 4.4, 20.7MP rear camera and 2.1MP front camera.
As you can see, there are essentially the same specs as Xperia Z2. So, what is “new” in Xperia Z3, which will drive the consumers to go for Z3 and not Xperia Z2, as the latter is likely to get cheaper after the release of Z3. We hope to get answers to these question in the coming weeks as more leaks appear. It is also possible that some of the leaked specifications are wrong and we might see the likes of Snapdragon 805 and 5MP front camera on-board the Z3.
What are your thought about the leaked specifications? Let us know in comments.
Hey Gaurav, I have been using Xperia Z2 since last month. This gives me solid performance. Now Sony is about to hit the market with new Z3. Great news. And thanks Gaurav for sharing this news.
Dont worry / regret about your purchase… Z3 is just a thin Z2 and nothing much else… Enjoy your gadget…
Sony what did good with Z1, perfect it to Z2 looking to screw Z3 :/