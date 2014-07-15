Xiaomi Mi 3 goes on sale beginning July 22 for INR 13,999
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Tuesday officially announced its entry in the Indian market at a press event in New Delhi. The company is initially launching the Mi 3 smartphone but Redmi 1S and Redmi Note will be available soon.
Although Xiaomi had revealed the price of Mi 3 a few days ago as INR 14,999, the company has now revised the pricing to INR 13,999, which is the final price of the phone.
As has been rumoured, the company has partnered with e-retailer Flipkart in the country to exclusively retail its products. The e-retailer will begin the sales for Mi 3 at 12PM on July 22, however the interested consumers will be able to pre-register at Flipkart starting today.
Originally introduced last year, the Xiaomi Mi 3 features a 5-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 800 processor, 13MP rear camera, 2GB of RAM, Android 4.4 based MIUI v5 and 3050 mAh battery. The smartphone comes with the complete suite of Google applications as well as access to Play Store. You can check out the full specifications later in the report.
Coming to the after-sales service support, Xiaomi has announced that it has already set-up 36 service centres in the country, out of which, two are the company exclusive centres (in Delhi and Bangalore) with just two-hours of turnaround time. You can check out the full list here.
Xiaomi Mi 3 specifications
- Display: 5-inch full HD IPS (1920x1080p)
- Processor: 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 8274AB
- Connectivity: 3G (WCDMA), Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS + GLONASS, AGPS
- Memory: 2GB of RAM, 16GB of on-board storage
- Cameras: 13MP rear with f2.2 and dual-LED flash, 2MP front
- Battery: 3050 mAh
- OS: Android 4.4 based MIUI v5
- Size: 144×73.6×8.1mm, 145 grams
- Google Play support: Yes
- Colour: Metallic Grey
