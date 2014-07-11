XOLO releases beta version of KitKat update for Q700s
To get a more refined stable version, XOLO has released the beta version of the KitKat update for Q700s smartphone and is asking users for feedback. It is not meant for everyone as being a beta version, it could include bugs or create other problems. Adventurous users, who want to try out Android 4.4.2 KitKat on their smartphone before everyone else, can grab the download from here.
The instructions to install the update are given here and are pretty straightforward. All you have to do is download the update file, rename it to update.zip, transfer it to your Q700s, then open XOLO Care app on your phone, go to update and click check for software update.
XOLO has stated that it will be releasing the stable version of the update as soon as the testing is done via an over-the-air as well as manual download.
Here is a look the Q700s KitKat update change-log
- Album art on lock-screen as well as music playback controls
- Upgraded Hangout app with support for SMS and MMS
- Immersive Mode
- Integration with Cloud Storage
- Emojis support on Google Keyboard
- Downloads app redesign
- Easy home screen switching
- New Email app
- New Location modes and monitoring
- Secure app sandboxes: Application sandboxes have been hardened with Security-Enhanced Linux.
- New Camera features like burst shot, Panorama + multi view, and live photo mode
To remind you, XOLO has already released KitKat update for Q1010 and Q1010i smartphones.
In the xolo kitkat performance is best.
But ram is so full.
Like : before kitkat ram is 750.
After kitkat ram is 568
Main version of KitKat for q700s released by ota
Check it out guys by going to xolo care app and update window
Guys how did u get this update ?
I did not get update plz reply fast guys plz tell me how to ..