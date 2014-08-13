Sony to release entry-level 6.1-inch smartphone, spotted in benchmark
Japanese manufacturer Sony is planning to release a budget Android phablet, which has been spotted in GFXBench database. Carrying model number “D2203,” the smartphone is expected to be unveiled in the coming months.
GFXBench listing reveals that Sony D2203 will feature a 6.1-inch FWVGA display, 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 quad-core processor, and 1GB of RAM. On the imaging front, the smartphone will come with 5MP rear camera and 0.3MP front camera. In addition, D220 will pack Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi and Android 4.4.2.
There is no word on the pricing at this moment but given these specifications, we won’t expect it to be high. (Source) (via)
In related news, Sony is also preparing a new Android tablet, which could be announced at IFA trade fair next month. It will have model number SGP621 and has been sighted on Indonesian regulator website. No detailed are available at this point but we hope to hear something very soon. (via)
WTF Sony! Where do I start with what all is wrong with this one! 6.1 inches with 480X854? What on earth are they smoking? Forget the resolution for a while, 6″= is still an extremely niche category, and to limit yourself to that, trying to compete with the Galaxy Mega with a lower price (presumably) is foolhardy IMO.
What’s wrong with a 5.5″ 720p screen? That cannot possible cost more than a few bucks extra to manufacture!
As for the SoC, the quad-core MSM 8226 on 1.2 Ghz again rather than 1.6? And to top it all, it’s probably still going to cost more than the Moto G2.
Fellow muggles, this is a classic example of what not to do if you’re trying to retain reputation, regain market-share and start making money in an ultra competitive industry.