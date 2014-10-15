Google unveils Motorola-made Nexus 6
Google on Wednesday took the wraps of the latest Nexus smartphone in the form of Nexus 6. Manufactured by Motorola Mobility, it is sixth Nexus smartphone till date.
Sporting a contoured aluminium frame like Moto X (2nd Gen), the new Google Nexus 6 smartphone will go on sale in November, however the consumers will be able to pre-order the phone starting October 29.
Coming to the specifics, the Nexus 6 runs on the newly-launched Android 5.0 Lollipop operating system. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 805 quad-core processor and packs a 5.96-inch Quad-HD (2560x1440p) display. The Nexus 5-successor also comes with 3GB of RAM, 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage and 3220 mAh battery.
On the imaging front, Motorola and Google have included 13MP rear camera with optical image stabilisation and 2MP front shooter on the Nexus 6. In addition, the companies have packed dual front-facing speakers as well as support for Motorola’s Turbo charger in the Nexus 6.
“The large screen (of Nexus 6) is complemented by dual front-facing stereo speakers that deliver high-fidelity sound, making it as great for movies and gaming as it is for doing work. It also comes with a Turbo Charger, so you can get up to six hours of use with only 15 minutes of charge,” noted Google in a blog post.
Pricing & Availability:
Google will offering Nexus 6 unlocked version for $649 (32GB) (approx. INR 39,900) and $699 (64GB) though Play store in Blue and White colour options, or on a monthly contract or instalment plan through carriers, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Verizon in United States. According to Motorola, the Nexus 6 will be released in 28 markets before the end of this year but the company has not given any specifics for other than US.
GREAT news ! 🙂
5.9′ screen is tooooooooooooo big