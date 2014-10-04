Last Xiaomi Mi 3 sale happening on Oct 6 in India
Xiaomi has revealed plans for the final Mi 3 sale in the Indian market. As per an update from the company on social media, it will be offering the phone for the last time in the country on October 6, however it is not a normal sale.
It seems the company is only planning to offer the phone to the consumers, who have registered to buy the phone five or more times but always found themselves staring at the out of stock message. E-retailer Flipkart will automatically be adding the phone in the carts of such consumers on October 6, following which they will be able to complete the purchase.
If you one of these unlucky consumers, login to Flipkart.com on October 6 to see whether there is a Mi 3 waiting for you there.
To remind you, Xiaomi started selling Mi 3 in the country in July this year and suspended the sale of the phone after six flash sales in late-August. The company has sold around 1 lakh units of the phone in the country till now.
Xiaomi Mi 3 runs on Android 4.4 with Xiaomi’s MIUI atop. Among other features, Mi 3 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 5-inch FHD display, 13MP rear camera and 3050 mAH battery.
Update: Xiaomi has revealed more details about the October 6 Mi 3 sale. According to the company, 25000 units of the phone will be put on sale on the day. The consumers, who will be directly getting the phone on October 6 in their Flipkart cart will be notified on October 5 and if they fail to complete the purchase in the given time-frame, next batch on consumers will automatically get the phone in their carts and will be notified by Flipkart.
Update: Here is the Flipkart email that is reaching the lucky consumers, who will directly get Xiaomi Mi 3 in their cart tomorrow.
Finally the loft clearance seems to be getting over. 😀 AND wonders of wonders both Xiaomi AND Flipkart seems to have realised the backlash of trying to get cheap bragging rights with the ridiculous ‘Flash’ sales has only got diminished returns for both.
Also, look at the freebies they offer with the product 😉
No more sales after this? Why? Only 25,000 units? What a pity.
no 🙁 i cudn’t register becuz the registratin was also closed on flipkart, this is not fair 🙁
Today Remi 1S is available today on flipkart (Annversary day) without the silly tamasha or registering. Then what the hell was going on all thee days
Mi 3 phone was added to my shopping cart this morning and I checked out by
making a payment of Rs.13999.This amount has been debited successfully to my account, but control did not return to flipkart site. Instead I got a message as flipkart site not
reachable. Later when I checked, the phone is still in my shopping cart and
I don’t see this in my order list. This transaction was done using flipkart app through my mobile phone. I wrote to flipkart customer service and No resolution, except a bot sending an auto-response.. so much for being lucky !!!!
LOL… Finally I got MI3 today…
