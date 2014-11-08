Android 5.0 update for Moto X (2nd Gen) might arrive before Nexus devices

HomeAndroid UpdatesAndroid 5.0 update for Moto X (2nd Gen) might arrive before Nexus devices

November 8, 2014

Lollipop update soak test begins for the phone

Moto X 2014 Android 5.0 Soak test Looks like Motorola might even pip Google in rolling out Android 5.0 Lollipop update. The Lenovo-owned company is currently carrying out a soak test of the Android 5.0 update for Moto X (2nd-Gen) smartphone. The first update build as a part of the soak test rolled out to the select Moto X buyers on Friday and if all goes well, we will see a full release of the update to everyone within the next few days.

With Android 5.0 update for Nexus devices delayed for some unknown reason, Motorola is ready to become the first Android manufacturer to being the roll-out of Lollipop for its portfolio.

The soak test version of the Moto X (2nd Gen) Android 5.0 update has already been leaked online and is available for flashing to all adventurous owners for the phone. In addition, Motorola on Friday accidentally published the release notes for the Android 5.0 update for the phone. The release notes have now been taken down but a Google cache version is still available to check out what to expect in the Lollipop update of the phone. If Google cache version disappears, here is a copy of the release notes.

