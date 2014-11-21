Micromax releases Bolt AD4500 smartphone for INR 5,249
Indian smartphone maker Micromax has silently released a new Bolt-series Android smartphone. Dubbed as Micromax Bolt AD4500, the smartphone has got a price-tag of INR 5,249 and can now be grabbed from major brick and mortar stores as well as eBay India.
Like other Bolt-series phones, Bolt AD4500 is also a budget smartphone and comes with 4.5-inch FWVGA IPS display, 1.3GHz dual-core processor, and Android 4.4. The phone also features 512MB of RAM, dual-SIM support, 4GB of internal storage and microSD card slot.
In addition, Micromax has included 5MP rear camera, 0.3MP front camera, 2000 mAh battery, and dual front-facing speakers. Other specifications are unclear at this point.
Update: Micromax has now listed the smartphone on its website, which has revealed rest of the specifications of the phone including the fact it does not include 3G support. You can check out more details here.
At this price-tag, the phone will be competing with Asus Zenfone 4 in the country, which although is slightly expensive but a better smartphone overall.
In related news, a website called First Reporter is stating that Micromax also plans to release Bolt A066, Bolt A067, and Bolt AD3520 Android phones in the coming weeks. All these phones are said to be affordable smartphones with Android 4.4 and 512MB of RAM on-board.