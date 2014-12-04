‘HTC Hima’ could be the next company flagship, specs leaked
Looks like, the first details of the next HTC flagship smartphone have leaked online. According to @Upleaks, the smartphone is known as HTC Hima. It is unclear at this point, whether “Hima” is a codename or the final branding of the phone.
The leaker has also published an alleged list of the specifications of this HTC smartphone, which include the 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor, 3GB of RAM, and Android 5.0 with Sense 7.0. The phone will also reportedly pack 5-inch FHD display, 20.7MP rear camera, 13MP or 4MP Ultrapixel front shooter, and 2840 mAh battery.
If accurate, these are some mighty specifications for the phone, but until we see some reports from more credible sources, we can’t be certain.
The phone is expected to be announced in March 2015, however there is no word on the pricing or availability.
In addition, @upleaks also notes that HTC will release an affordable version of Hima, which is codenamed Hima_Ace and will include dual-SIM support and will initially be launched in China.
HTC Hima:S810 2.0GHz*4+1.5GHz*4, 3GB RAM, 5″ FHD, VoLTE/CA/LTE Cat.6, 20.7MP(front 13MP or UltraPixel 4MP), 2840mAh, Android 5.0/Sense 7.0:)
Launch date; March 2015. at MWC they will announce some Desire phones.
Hima will be coming to all major carrier in the US, already in testing at carrier lab.
Hima_Ace: looks like a more affordable edition of Hima like E8, going to China market with Dual-SIM support at least.
HTC should pick up something from the Sammy and Appy strategy of having two different screen sizes for similar firepower… very impressive specs… but 5inches means it won’t be good enough for a big percentage of users (like myself) who are totally addicted to 5.5 to 6 inches screen size…